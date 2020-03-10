KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coachella Possible Postponement, Cruise Ship Quarantine, and More
1. Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals may move to October amid Coronavirus.
2. A couple from Davis speaks about quarantine on Princess cruise ship.
3. Mayors from California's biggest cities say they believe local governments are best positioned to address homelessness.
4. A former Los Angeles city councilman has pleaded not guilty to charges that he obstructed an investigation.