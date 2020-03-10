© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coachella Possible Postponement, Cruise Ship Quarantine, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 10, 2020 at 2:56 PM PDT
MD5.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals may move to October amid Coronavirus.

2. A couple from Davis speaks about quarantine on Princess cruise ship.

3. Mayors from California's biggest cities say they believe local governments are best positioned to address homelessness.

4. A former Los Angeles city councilman has pleaded not guilty to charges that he obstructed an investigation.

Tags

Local NewsLocal news