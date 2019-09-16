© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Forest Service Jobs, Horseshoe Fire, Sentences Commuted, And More

KVCR | By Benjamin Purper
Published September 16, 2019 at 1:16 PM PDT
Riverside1_1.png

Stories highlighted today include:

1. The U.S. Forest Service is seeking temporary workers for 2020.

2. Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the sentences of 21 inmates, most convicted of murder of attempted murder.

3. California Governor Gavin Newsom's desk is as crowded as can be today after lawmakers sent him hundreds of bills last week before adjourning for the year. 

