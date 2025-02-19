February 19: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Mindy Silva, Executive Director of SAC Health Foundation. Thank you so much for being with us today, Mindy.

Mindy Silva

Thank you for having me. It's a pleasure.

Yvette Walker

I love the work that you do. Please share your journey to SAC Health as Executive Director of the Foundation.

Mindy Silva

It started 20 years ago, right out of college. I was looking for my first full time work here in the Inland Empire. I've lived in the Inland Empire almost my entire life. And immediately I fell sort of into the philanthropic sector. In corporate philanthropy was an organization who wanted to give back. It was at the cusp of Hurricane Katrina and the recession that was happening here in our community, and I just knew immediately that that was my calling, and that was my purpose. And I started to look for employers in the region who were giving back and who really had a deep passion to serve the underserved.

Yvette Walker

Having purpose in any career is such a critical part of being successful and really doing it with the gusto that you have. Please talk about some of the workforce development landscape and efforts you're currently spearheading.

Mindy Silva

I'm also the Executive Director of the philanthropy department at SAC Health, which is the clinical portion of SAC Health. They actually have 11 locations currently open throughout the Inland Empire, and we'll be opening the 12th location right here in the city of San Bernardino, which is super exciting. We currently have about 700 employees, so a really strong workforce. But with the opening of this location, we will double that to 1400 employees, so hiring 700 over the next few years. What was really exciting about this particular opportunity is to be able to offer living and thriving wages to people and careers in the health pathway. And so we know that we are connecting with workforce development, with San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, and we're partnering with organizations to make sure that there are pathways not only to get into SAC Health, but hiring someone once they are in SAC Health to help navigate their career all the way through.

Yvette Walker

Share some of the current campaigns, efforts, and plans you have moving forward with SAC Health Foundation.

Mindy Silva

Yes, this is the biggest undertaking SAC Health has ever embarked on. It's an $80 million campaign to renovate a 280,000 square foot facility, a really state of the art healthcare facility for those most underserved. You're looking at 96% of the population we serve. We're serving them through MediCal, and then 78% of those are at 100% at the poverty level, meaning, families of four that are making less than $34,000 a year, are the people who are walking through our door - those who are most vulnerable and the most need of that continuum of care. We currently offer 44 specialties, and we're looking at those we can add more given the size and scope of this new facility that we will open this summer 2025.

Yvette Walker

Congratulations. With that said, it must be a tremendous undertaking to be able to establish and provide that continuum of care. Please talk about some of those stakeholders that assist you in delivering those services.

Mindy Silva

So we have many community partners. So SAC Health not only provides clinical services, our biggest partner is Loma Linda University Health, as well as Kaiser. So we have resident physicians from Loma Linda University Health and a very strong partnership to make sure that we can keep growing and expanding, but also all those residents will now have opportunities to work right here in the Inland Empire, indefinitely. We also have what we call our Community Resource Center, and that allows us to go beyond the traditional healthcare system and look at those in need of food and clothing and navigation services. And then the other component we add is the spiritual piece. The healing love and ministry of Jesus Christ. We have a spiritual care team who also looks at the spiritual needs, regardless of what religion that you practice or spirituality, there to help you identify and navigate your spiritual aspects for the holistic care of a person.

Yvette Walker

How can the community support and connect with you and SAC Foundation?

Mindy Silva

Well, when I think about the campaign efforts themselves, really looking for donors and foundations to come along sac health and support that mission to serve those who are vulnerable in our community. If you're interested in partnering with Sac Health, connect with us at SAC health.org or reach me directly at MSilva@SAC health.org.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for sharing your story, Mindy.

Mindy Silva

Thank you for having me. It's an honor.

Yvette Walker

Mindy Silva is Executive Director of SAC Health Foundation. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital, here for life. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.