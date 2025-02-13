February 12: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Amanda Ward, Interim Associate Dean of Public Safety and EMT/Paramedic Program Director at Crafton Hills College. Thank you so much for being with us here today, Amanda.

Amanda Ward

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

What does your workload look like as the Associate Dean of Public Safety and EMT/Paramedic Program Director?

Amanda Ward

My biggest job duty in those places is to support students and support our programs. So as the EMT and Paramedic Program Director, I am responsible for making sure that our equipment is up to date, that our curriculum is up to date, and that we're producing the most hirable and talented EMTs and paramedics in the region.

Yvette Walker

And what makes the EMT paramedic program such a large focus at Crafton Hills College?

Amanda Ward

We're really known for those particular programs. They're one of the oldest programs in the state. Our Paramedic Program was the very first community college-based program in the entire state. So we've been doing this for a really long time, and we're known for it. There's a huge legacy that comes from our institution, and it's a very desired license to have. And when you say not only are you an EMT or a paramedic, but that you graduated from Crafton Hills College, it's a very desired piece for our employers.

Yvette Walker

How long is the EMT program at Crafton Hills? And are there prerequisites to enroll?

Amanda Ward

So there are no prerequisites to enroll. It is truly just a register for the college and sign up for the class depending on which class they've enrolled in. We do have some off campus and accelerated programs that we offer. Some of those programs can be short as 10 weeks. And the longest EMT program that we have meets one single day a week, which allows for our students to continue to work, and they'll graduate with that license within about 16 weeks from the start.

Yvette Walker

That is quite a fast track to a completely new world, a whole new life. What can students expect when they complete the program at Crafton Hills?

Amanda Ward

They can expect to be hired almost immediately, and really anywhere they want to go. So, at the point in time they've completed our program, they'll be nationally registered as an emergency medical technician, and that national license is recognized sometimes even overseas in other countries as well. It's not only just working on an ambulance. You can get a position working in an urgent care. You can get a position working in the emergency room. There are things in event medicine, so concert goers or sports teams, they all hire EMTs and paramedics, and that's absolutely an opportunity outside of what people traditionally think as - a job on the fire engine or on the ambulance.

Yvette Walker

What a remarkable opportunity for anyone looking to explore a career or a segue into health care. What does it cost for enrollment, and what can students expect when they come out of it and they do get that job? What does the compensation look like?

Amanda Ward

To join the EMT program if a student's gonna pay the tuition, in total, it is a little under $5,000. However, we have several grants and scholarship opportunities, and we have employers who actually will come in and sponsor a student to come through the program at no cost, and then hire them at the point in time that they've completed it. So there are opportunities to come in with a lot of those expenses lifted off of the student. The paramedic program is a year in length, and that program costs about $5,000, but we have the same peace in that folks come in and lift those costs and expenses off of the students. We are very well supported in the area by a lot of benefactors that want to make sure that the costs of the program aren't a barrier to our students.

Yvette Walker

Wow. What an amazing opportunity. When does the next session begin and how can students enroll?

Amanda Ward

Our next session is going to be an earn while you learn program for the EMTs, which will be hosted on site at Crafton, in partnership with an employer, American Medical Response, which is the ambulance company that serves this area locally. And that program is going to start the first week of June. So we'll very quickly be sending out some notifications and a QR code to scan and apply. Our next traditional program will open up in August, and enrollment for that next EMT program that starts in August will begin at the end of April.

Yvette Walker

Amanda, please share the best way to connect with this program, whatever it is you can share.

Amanda Ward

Yeah, so I always support students. They can access my information by going to the Crafton Hills website. So if you go to craftonhills.edu/EMT, it'll take them right to the EMT webpage, and then some information about the courses live there, and then my contact information is there as well. I'm always happy to take anyone's call and answer their questions as to how they can get into our program.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much, Amanda.

Amanda Ward

You're welcome.

Yvette Walker

Amanda Ward is Interim Associate Dean of Public Safety and EMT Paramedic Program Director at Crafton Hills College. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at KVCRnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.