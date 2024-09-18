September 18: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives of Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their work and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Dr. Enrique Murillo, professor at California State University of San Bernardino. Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr Murillo.

Enrique Murillo

Mil Gracias. I appreciate it.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Murillo, please share your role alongside the lead summit that takes place at Cal State San Bernardino.

Enrique Murillo

Well, first and foremost, I am a concerned Chicano who sees education as the venue by which we're going to uplift and make any progress in terms of our community. Someone like myself, I'm an academic, I'm a professor at Cal State San Bernardino. But there's a certain realm, what they call public intellectualism. How can we bridge the academy with the community?

Yvette Walker

So Dr. Murillo, please talk about when the LEAD Summit was created.

Enrique Murillo

The LEAD Summit was created the first year was the year 2010. What we wanted to do is not just bring attention to the plight of our community in terms of our educational outcomes. But in order to forge a future, a positive future, we saw that we needed to reframe education in a sense where it worked for our community. LEAD Summit XIII will take place Friday, September 27 at California State University San Bernardino. The theme this year is “El Plan de San Bernardino: Transnationalism, Academic Mobility, and the Reframing of Education". So first of all, we want people students, to be equipped to compete in the global economy. We want to be part of a literate and well-educated labor and consumer base. We represent a pool of linguistic and cultural talent that would serve to strengthen ties. We're also a significant component of a highly productive work and business force that contributes to the tax base and therefore the economic well-being. And lastly, we see ourselves in a position where we need to poise ourselves to participate and shape the political landscape on both sides of the border through voting and civic engagement.

Yvette Walker

How can people connect, register and support you and the LEAD Summit?

Enrique Murillo

There's several options. The first option is go to leadsummit.csusb.edu. First thing you find at the top of the page is a button that says, register. Now it is absolutely free to register. Once you register, you're going to get a free parking pass, so it's free to park and while supplies last, we're even going to feed you lunch on that day. Well, you may ask yourself, ‘Pues, yo no hablo ingles muy bien’: I may not speak English very well. That's fine. We're gonna have translators all day so you can, you can have immediate translation. And not only that, we are available to watch on our media partners, principally, though we are on YouTube Live, we're gonna have one channel in English that you can watch. We're gonna have one channel in Spanish so you can watch. We're gonna have captions. So for the deaf and hard of hearing, they can participate via captioning.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr Murillo. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/IELatino voices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con KVCR News. Soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas por latinos y que prestan servicios a latinos para que compartan su trabajo y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy, hemos invitado al Dr. Enrique Murillo, profesor de la Universidad Estatal de California en San Bernardino. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Dr. Murillo.

Enrique Murillo

Mil gracias. Lo aprecio.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Murillo, por favor, comparta su papel junto con la cumbre de líderes que se lleva a cabo en Cal State San Bernardino.

Enrique Murillo

Bueno, en primer lugar, soy una chicana preocupada que ve la educación como el lugar por el cual vamos a elevar y hacer cualquier progreso en términos de nuestra comunidad. Alguien como yo, soy académica, soy profesora en Cal State San Bernardino. Pero hay un cierto ámbito, lo que llaman intelectualismo público. ¿Cómo podemos unir la academia con la comunidad?

Yvette Walker

Dra. Murillo, por favor, háblenos de cuándo se creó la Cumbre LEAD.

Enrique Murillo

La Cumbre LEAD se creó el primer año, en 2010. Lo que queríamos hacer no era simplemente llamar la atención sobre la difícil situación de nuestra comunidad en términos de nuestros resultados educativos, sino que para forjar un futuro, un futuro positivo, vimos que necesitábamos replantear la educación de manera que funcionara para nuestra comunidad. La Cumbre LEAD XIII se llevará a cabo el viernes 27 de septiembre en la Universidad Estatal de California en San Bernardino. El tema de este año es “El Plan de San Bernardino: Transnacionalismo, Movilidad Académica y el Replanteamiento de la Educación”. En primer lugar, queremos que las personas, los estudiantes, estén preparados para competir en la economía global. Queremos ser parte de una base laboral y de consumidores alfabetizados y bien educados. Representamos un grupo de talento lingüístico y cultural que serviría para fortalecer los lazos. También somos un componente significativo de una fuerza laboral y empresarial altamente productiva que contribuye a la base impositiva y, por lo tanto, al bienestar económico. Y, por último, nos vemos en una posición en la que debemos prepararnos para participar y dar forma al panorama político en ambos lados de la frontera a través del voto y el compromiso cívico.

Yvette Walker

¿Cómo puede la gente conectarse, registrarse y apoyarlos a ustedes y a la Cumbre LEAD?

Enrique Murillo

Hay varias opciones. La primera opción es ir a leadsummit.csusb.edu. Lo primero que encontrará en la parte superior de la página es un botón que dice registrarse. Ahora es absolutamente gratis registrarse. Una vez que se registren, recibirán un pase de estacionamiento gratuito, por lo que podrán estacionar sin costo y, hasta agotar existencias, les daremos de comer ese día. Bueno, pueden preguntarse, '¿Por qué no hablo inglés muy bien?': Puede que no hable inglés muy bien. No hay problema. Tendremos traductores todo el día para que puedan tener traducción inmediata. Y no solo eso, estamos disponibles para ver en nuestros socios de medios, principalmente, aunque estamos en YouTube Live, tendremos un canal en inglés que podrán ver. Tendremos un canal en español para que puedan ver. Tendremos subtítulos. Así que para las personas sordas o con problemas de audición, pueden participar a través de subtítulos.

Yvette Walker

Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Dra. Murillo. Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/IELatino voices. IE Latino Voices es una producción de KVCR Public Media y está financiada por el generoso apoyo del Fondo CIELO de IECF, que promueve e invierte en la comunidad latina de IE. Soy Yvette Walker para KVCR News.