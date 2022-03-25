© 2022 91.9 KVCR

California News

Yosemite opens up reservations for peak hour visits

KVCR | By CapRadio,
Rich IbarraRick Dulock
Published March 25, 2022 at 12:26 PM PDT
14469891434_5d461d7c10_o.jpg
Su--May
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Photo of Sentinel Beach at Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite has started taking reservations from people hoping to visit the park between May 20 and Sep. 30 during peak hours.

Yosemite has a number of major attractions that are under repair, and so to keep traffic to a minimum, it has gone to a reservation system again.

Yosemite ranger Scott Gediman says people can still get into the park if they arrive outside of the peak hours. “What that means is that if you come into the park before 6 am or after 4 pm, you don’t need a reservation at all. You just come in and pay your entrance fee and enjoy the park for three days,” said Gediman.

Gediman says visitors can go online at recreation.gov to purchase those reservations. He adds that people with campground or lodging reservations won’t need an additional entrance reservation.

