Photos: U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran and reactions from around the world

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
After the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran early Saturday, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at targets across the region. The scope of the war continued to widen in its second day, and around the world, the Iranian diaspora and supporters of the Ayatollah reacted to his death.
Here's a look at Iran, Israel and reactions from around the world.