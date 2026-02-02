The buzz over AI agents

People who work with artificial intelligence are buzzing about a new AI agent called OpenClaw.

For those with the technical skills to get it up and running, it appears to be more useful than other agents. And many of those instances of OpenClaw are talking to each other in a Reddit-style social network. It’s freaking some people out.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about it with Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

