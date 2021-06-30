NPR Science, Technology, & Health

-
We speak with the Nobel Prize-winning founder of behavioral economics about the new — and last — version of his classic book, Nudge.
A civil opioid trial in West Virginia will hold closing arguments on Tuesday. It comes amid the debate over whether corporations will be held accountable for their role in the addiction crisis.
A House select committee opens its probe into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Vaccination mandates take shape across the U.S. A federal opioid trial in West Virginia goes to closing arguments.
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for months after recovery, commonly known as 'post-COVID syndrome.' NPR's Consider This podcast would like to hear your questions about living with long COVID.
Coastal cities need billions of dollars to build defenses against sea level rise. Tensions are rising over where that funding will come from: taxpayers or private companies with waterfront property?
Researchers who study evidence of fires through the millennia say to expect more and bigger fires as the climate continues to warm. Fire season is already months longer than in the 1970s.
Yes, that was the plan. Then along came the delta variant. And now people who are vaccinated are wondering: Are there circumstances in which a mask would be advisable?
Male victims of sexual trauma face a lot of obstacles to getting help. They have trouble finding people to believe their stories, even when they find the strength to seek assistance.
New York City announced that government workers, including teachers and police, must be vaccinated by mid-September. Those who refuse will have to wear masks indoors and submit to weekly testing.
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Dr. Monica Gandhi, who studies infectious diseases at the University of California San Francisco, about whether the U.S. may be over-testing for COVID-19.