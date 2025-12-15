© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to know about David Sacks, Silicon Valley's AI guy in the White House

WBUR
Published December 15, 2025 at 9:15 AM PST

David Sacks is Silicon Valley’s guy in the White House. He’s long been an industry booster, but now he’s the Trump administration’s top advisor on tech and crypto policy. But in recent weeks, he’s been defending against conflict-of-interest questions and faced criticism over his drive to undo state artificial intelligence laws.

NPR’s Bobby Allyn reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
More News