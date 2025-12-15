Odeal: Tiny Desk Concert

The first thing you might notice about Odeal 's Tiny Desk: He's holding a phone in his hands. "Someone really special couldn't make it today and it's my mom," he explains. "I've got her on the phone right now." The British Nigerian singer and songwriter then props the FaceTime call right in front of him to give his mother a front row seat. Right from the first note, we are instantly transported to the warm, soulful pocket that we never leave.

Ever since his debut EP in 2017, Odeal has built a deep catalog of smooth grooves. The Summer That Saved Me, which came out in July, is a culmination of the work that he has put into shaping his sound. He weaves the project's highlights with several other songs from his repertoire, including "Wicked," a standout from his latest drop, The Fall That Saved Us. The result is a carefully curated show that is intimate, intentional and right on time.

SET LIST

"Free Me"

"Soh-Soh"

"Blame U"

"Wicked"

"Miami"

"24/48"

"London Summers/My Heart"

"Coffee (Don't Read Signs)"

MUSICIANS

Odeal: vocals

Omar Grand: piano, keys, music director

Isaac Adoasi: keys

Ernest "Bonxu" Bonsu Jr.: guitar

Jared G Wilson: bass

DeVaughn Durham: alto sax, flute

Ahmad DuBose-Dawson: percussion

Timothy "CarlosOnTheBeat" Pabifio: drums

Leven: background vocals

Shanera Denaé: background vocals

Morgan "Mogi" Williams: background vocals

