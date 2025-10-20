© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside the current and future use of AI in political ads

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 20, 2025 at 8:43 AM PDT

The political era of artificial intelligence deepfakes has arrived. Senate Republicans used artificial intelligence to generate a fake version of Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in an advertisement about the government shutdown.

It used a quote attributed to Schumer in print; He told Punchbowl News, “every day gets better for us.” There was no footage of Schumer saying it, but Republicans used AI to create a video of it.

There is a small tag in the corner of the video that says “AI generated,” but many criticized the post. A representative for the National Republican Senate Committee, however, defended the ad, saying “AI is here and not going anywhere.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News