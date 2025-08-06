© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Airlines want to use AI to set ticket prices. The federal government is raising concerns

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 6, 2025 at 8:50 AM PDT

The Department of Transportation is raising concerns about airlines using artificial intelligence to set ticket prices based on customers’ personal information. Airline ticket prices already fluctuate, but adding AI could customize the cost of a flight.

We talk with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how AI could show up in ticket prices.

