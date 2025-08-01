© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Researchers find some bird parents get 'divorced' after breeding

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published August 1, 2025 at 1:04 PM PDT

A new study from Oxford University finds that a common European songbird sometimes divorces its partner between breeding seasons.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel
More News