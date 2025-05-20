Japan's agriculture minister resigns after his remark about not having to buy rice

TOKYO — Japan's agriculture minister resigned Wednesday because of political fallout over recent comments that he "never had to buy rice" because he got it from supporters as gifts. The resignation comes as the public struggles with record high prices of the country's traditional staple food.

Taku Eto's comment, which many Japanese saw as out of touch with the difficult economic realities they face, came at a seminar Sunday in Saga prefecture. Politically, the gaffe could be further trouble for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's already struggling minority government, which faces a crucial national election in July. A loss could mean a new government or that Ishiba would have to step down.

"I made an extremely inappropriate remark at a time when consumers are struggling with soaring rice prices," Eto told reporters after submitting his resignation at the prime minister's office. Eto said Ishiba accepted his resignation.

"It is not appropriate for me to stay" as officials work to lower high rice prices and increase supply, Eto said.

The government has released tons of rice from its emergency stockpile in recent months, but the latest agricultural ministry statistics show that has not really helped the situation. Some supermarkets have started selling cheaper imported rice.

Eto, while submitting his resignation, has sought to clarify the comments that got him in trouble. He said he does actually buy white rice himself and was not living on rice given as gifts. He said the gift comment referred to brown rice, which he wants people to become interested in because it can reach market faster.

Media reports say Eto's successor will be popular former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of a former prime minister.

Ishiba, also a former farm minister, said he wants to strengthen Japan's food security and self-sufficiency. He recently proposed agricultural reforms, including increased rice production and possible exports, though critics say he should urgently fix the ongoing rice problem first.

Noting the rice situation, Ishiba said he suspects the rice price surge is "not a temporary but a structural problem."

Opposition lawmakers had threatened to submit a no-confidence motion against him if Eto didn't resign voluntarily by Wednesday afternoon. Party leaders plan to further grill Ishiba at a party leaders' debate at parliament scheduled later in the day.

Japanese rice demand has decreased over recent decades as people's diets have diversified, but rice remains a staple food and integral part of Japanese culture and history.

"Rice is the stable food for the Japanese. When its prices are rising every week, (Eto's) resignation is only natural," said Shizuko Oshima, 73.

The shortfall started last August on panic buying following a government caution over preparedness for a major earthquake. The supply pressure eased after the autumn harvest, but a shortage and price increases hit again early this year.

Officials have blamed the supply shortage on poor harvests because of hot weather in 2023 and higher fertilizer and other production costs, but some experts blame the government's long-term rice production policy.

The unprecedented release from emergency rice stockpiles was seen in part as an attempt to figure out distribution problems. The government has denied there is now a rice shortage, but officials say it's a mystery why rice is not reaching consumers. Some experts say the rice shortage could be serious but it's difficult to trace rice as its distribution route has become so complex since the end of government control in 1995.

Copyright 2025 NPR