The best new albums out May 23

It's Friday, which means we're waking up to a new Stereolab album for the first time in almost 15 years. The last time Tim Gane and Lætitia Sadier released new music together a fab foursome from Liverpool stole all the headlines. Luckily for the group's excellent new record, Instant Holograms On Metal Film, Stereolab's return looks to be the biggest music story of the week.

That's not to say there aren't other albums worth adding to the queue this weekend. Robert Moore of 90.9 The Bridge in Kansas City, where he hosts the excellent radio show Sonic Spectrum, joined Stephen Thompson to share his love for the new album by Robert Forster of The Go-Betweens and much more.

The Starting Five

Ebru Yildiz / New West Records / New West Records Marc Ribot.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Stereolab, Instant Holograms On Metal Film (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: The Velvet Underground, Air

💿 Ganavya, Nilam (Stream)

RIYL: Alice Coltrane, Arooj Aftab

💿 Robert Forster, Strawberries (Stream)

RIYL: The Go-Betweens, Peter Bjorn and John

💿 Marc Ribot, Map of a Blue City (Stream)

RIYL: Lou Reed, Mark Knopfler

💿 Thalia Zedek Band, The Boat Outside Your Window (Stream)

RIYL: Yo La Tengo, Mary Timony

The Lightning Round

Ross Harris / Record Makers / Record Makers Cola Boyy.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 rusowsky, DAISY

💿 Moontype, Let The Wind Push Down On Me

💿 Cola Boyy, Quit To Play Chess

💿 Witchcraft, Idag

💿 Death and Vanilla, Whistle and I'll Come To You

The Long List

Alice Baxley / Warner / Warner Green Day.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Green Day, Saviours (édition de luxe)

David Bazan, Headphones (Deluxe 20th Anniversary Edition)

Couch Prints, Pitbull 2

pablopablo, Canciones En Mí

Smerz, Big city life

Sparks, MAD!

Sophia Kennedy, Squeeze Me

These New Puritans, Crooked Wing

Shamir, Ten

Skunk Anansie, The Painful Truth

Private Function, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

7SECONDS, New Wind (Deluxe Reissue)

MSPAINT, No Separation EP

EP bob junior, friends, vol. 2

Cindytalk, Camouflage Heart

Cool Sounds, Party Punisher

Dirty Nice, Planet Weekend

Earth, WEM Dominator (Live in London NW1, 2016)

Florry, Sounds Like...

Home Is Where, Hunting Season

Koenjihyakkei, Double Live

Morcheeba, Escape the Chaos

Sports Team, Boys These Days

Country/Folk/Americana

Quinie, Forefowk, Mind Me

Amble, Reverie

Taj Mahal + Keb' Mo', Room on the Porch

The SteelDrivers, Outrun

Evan Bartels, To Make You Cry EP

EP Treaty Oak Revival, The Talco Tapes

Electronic/Out There

Orbital, Orbital 2 (The Brown Album Expanded)

HITECH, HONEYPAQQ, Vol. 1

emptyset, Dissever

Sleepdial, RV Lights

Lindstrøm, Sirius Syntoms

Kareem Ali, Mawimbi EP

EP NEW CHANCE, A Rock Unsteady

Quelza, Pensa Poetico

Ron Trent, Lift Off

Margaux Gazur, Blurred Memories

Georgie and Joe, What I Made With Joe

Mike Cooper, Eternal Equinox

Loco Dice, Purple Jam

Global

Pachyman, Another Place

Reyna Tropical, Malegría en la Oscuridad EP

EP Mora, LO MISMO DE SIEMPRE

Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru, Church of Kidane Mehret

Francis Bebey, Trésor Magnétique

Les Abranis, Album No 1 (Id Ed Was)

RIIZE, ODYSSEY

Tanya Ekanayaka, 16 Sri Lankan Piano Isles

Jazz

Ayman Fanous and Joe Morris, Zuhour

Chris Cheek, Keepers of the Eastern Door

Marshall Allen's Ghost Horizons, Live In Philadelphia

Resavior & Matt Gold, Horizon

Pop

Joe Jonas, Music For People Who Believe In Love

Myles Smith, A Moment, A Minute EP

EP Julia Michaels, Second Self EP

EP Ella Vos, ROSEBUDS

Julia Wolf, Pressure

Sedona, Getting Into Heaven

Classical

Howard Shore, The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy Soundtrack

Erkki-Sven Tüür, ÆRIS

Jesse Quebbeman-Turley, Hosana: The Messe de Nostre Dame

Pablo Ferrández, Moonlight Variations

Franceso Tristano, Bach: The 6 English Suites

Rap/Hip-Hop

Common, Be (20th Anniversary Edition)

kuru, Stay true forever

Fredo Bang, The Big Bang

Pan Amsterdam, Confines

Rob49, Let Me Fly

R&B/Soul

Estelle, Stay Alta

