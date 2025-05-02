Federal judge strikes down Trump order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie

A federal judge on Friday struck down President Trump's executive order targeting the prominent law firm of Perkins Coie, finding it unconstitutional and declaring it an attack on the foundational principles of the American legal system.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell is the first to permanently block an executive order issued by Trump punishing a law firm for representing clients or causes that he dislikes.

"No American President has ever before issued executive orders like the one at issue in this lawsuit targeting a prominent law firm with adverse actions to be executed by all Executive branch agencies," Howell wrote in her 102-page ruling.

"But, in purpose and effect, this action draws from a playbook as old as Shakespeare, who penned the phrase: 'The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers.'"

Perkins Coie was the first law firm targeted with a sweeping executive order that imposed potentially existential punitive measures on it. Trump's order suspended security clearances for the firm's employees, barred its attorneys from access to government buildings and officials, and ended government contracts with the firm.

Trump has issued similar executive orders against several other prominent law firms that he views as political enemies. Three of those firms, in addition to Perkins Coie, have sued to challenge Trump's actions, and won court orders temporarily blocking enforcement of the orders.

Perkins Coie's case is the first to be permanently blocked.

In her ruling, Judge Howell framed the targeting of Perkins as an attack on the independence of the legal profession and the judicial system.

"The importance of independent lawyers to ensuring the American judicial system's fair and impartial administration of justice has been recognized in this country since its founding era," she said in her ruling.

This case, she added, "presents an unprecedented attack on these foundational principles."

Trump's order, the judge wrote, "stigmatizes and penalizes a particular law firm and its employees," from partners through mailroom attendants because of the firm's representation of clients pursuing claims and taking positions that Trump doesn't like.

"In a cringe-worthy twist on the theatrical phrase 'let's kill all the lawyers,'" she adds, Trump's executive order "takes the approach of 'let's kill the lawyers I don't like,' sending the clear message: lawyers must stick to the party line, or else."

Perkins Coie welcomed her ruling.

"This ruling affirms core constitutional freedoms all Americans hold dear, including free speech, due process, and the right to select counsel without the fear of retribution," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We are pleased with this decision and are immensely grateful to those who spoke up in support of our positions. As we move forward, we remain guided by the same commitments that first compelled us to bring this challenge: to protect our firm, safeguard the interests of our clients, and uphold the rule of law."

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Perkins and three other firms have challenged Trump's orders, at least nine other firms have either cut deals with the president to get him to lift an order against them or to avoid the possibility of one. In return, they've agreed to provide hundreds of millions of dollars combined in free legal work on causes they and the president support.



Copyright 2025 NPR