Vision Quest Art Gallery in Yucaipa Celebrates Grand Reopening

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published February 23, 2024 at 9:56 AM PST
Vision Quest / Lillian Vasquez

The arts are always an important part of every community. Recently in Yucaipa, Lillian Vasquez attended the grand reopening of the Vision Quest Art Gallery. The event featured a food truck, door prize drawings, local artists, cars, and the music was provided by Yucaipa Music. Lillian speaks with Kit Wolins, President of Vision Quest, who shares more about the event, their art facility, and their work in the community.

For more information, visit facebook.com/yucaipavisionquest
Local news
