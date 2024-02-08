2/8 KVCR Midday News: Fontana Woman Falls in Sinkhole, CA To Increase Access to Computer Science Education, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A woman walking near Cherry Avenue in Fontana this morning fell into a sinkhole as pavers gave way beneath her.

2. California could make access to computer science education easier.

3. More counties across the state could have soot levels deemed unhealthy.

4. California Attorney Rob Bonta discusses renter rights.

5. SoFi Stadium to install retractable corner seats this spring, increasing field size for soccer.

6. Storm damage is in the billions after heavy rain and snowfall.