The Rochford Foundation Hosts 16th Annual Holiday Extravaganza at the Burrage Mansion

Each Christmas since 2008, the Rochford Foundation hosts the annual Holiday Extravaganza at the Burrage Mansion. The Redlands Fire Department, Inland Empire corporations and businesses, and volunteers collected toys for hundreds of children to enjoy and then helped supervise games and activities at the event.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez volunteered at the Holiday Extravaganza and spoke with Tim Rochford, Executor at the Rochford Foundation. Tim shares more about the help and the effort the community put in to pull it all together.

To learn more, visit rochfordfoundation.org