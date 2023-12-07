The LeeVees: Tiny Desk Concert

I came out of retirement for this one!

The LeeVees have been my Hanukkah tradition since 2005, with the release of the group's album Hanukkah Rocks. It's an album I play every year because, honestly, it's hard to find fun-filled songs about latkes and gelt. The LeeVees are led by Adam LeeVee (Adam Gardner), who you may know from his longtime rock band Guster, and David LeeVee (Dave Schneider), who writes songs about ice hockey in his band, The Zambonis.

The LeeVees' first advice for this Tiny Hanukkah party is to loosen up, as the band asks the age-old question I've been wondering my entire life: "How Do You Spell Channukkahh?" We also hear about one of the great debates I grew up with in Brooklyn Jewish culture, in the song "Applesauce vs. Sour Cream." There's much talk about those delicious, oily potato pancakes we feast on this time of year: latkes. As bass player Shawn Fogel says, "This may be the most food ever eaten at a Tiny Desk concert." I made bagels for the crew, our video producer Maia Stern made yummy kugel and the latkes came from a local deli. There certainly is a more serious side to the festival of lights known as Hanukkah, but celebrating the lighter side felt much needed. Happy "Channukkahh" everyone.

SET LIST

"How Do You Spell Channukkahh?"

"Latke Clan"

"Applesauce vs. Sour Cream"

"Kugel"



MUSICIANS

Dave Schneider: lead vocals, lead guitar

Adam Gardner: lead vocals, lead guitar

Daniel Saks: keys, vocals

Shawn Fogel: bass, vocals

Gabrielle Lakshmi: vocals, percussion, toy piano

Tim Walsh: drums, vocals



TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Suraya Mohamed, Bob Boilen

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Keren Carrión, Kara Frame

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

