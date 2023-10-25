© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/25 KVCR Midday News: CA Joins Other States in Lawsuit Against Meta, Bagged Onions Led to Salmonella Outbreak, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 25, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Union technicians at a Bloomington engine company are in the third week of a strike.

2. California joined dozens of other states Tuesday in a lawsuit against social media giant Meta, accusing the company of harming underage users through its addictive features.

3. California’s poverty rates are on the rise, but the IE is resisting.

4. Off-duty pilot tries to cut engines midflight, claiming depression.

5. Bagged, precut onions linked to salmonella outbreak that has sickened 73 people in 22 states.

