Spero Vineyards in Temecula Offers Work Training Program for Young Adults with Developmental Disabilities

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT

Spero Vineyards in Temecula is an innovative work training program dedicated to securing meaningful vocational outcomes for young adults with developmental disabilities. On a recent visit to the winery, Lillian Vasquez spoke with Co-Founders Mark and Eva Woodsmall to learn more about their program and also participated in the grape harvest.

For more information about Spero Vineyards, visit sperovineyards.org

