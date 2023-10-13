Spero Vineyards in Temecula Offers Work Training Program for Young Adults with Developmental Disabilities
Spero Vineyards in Temecula is an innovative work training program dedicated to securing meaningful vocational outcomes for young adults with developmental disabilities. On a recent visit to the winery, Lillian Vasquez spoke with Co-Founders Mark and Eva Woodsmall to learn more about their program and also participated in the grape harvest.
For more information about Spero Vineyards, visit sperovineyards.org