Local Singer Michael Vicari Performs Frank Sinatra Tribute at Wilson Creek Winery Sept 6

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published September 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT
Wilson Creek Winery

Can I Be Frank? is a Frank Sinatra tribute performed by local vocalist Michael Vicari and features over 40 songs by Sinatra and friends. Can I Be Frank? often performs at the Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, with his next performance on Wednesday, September 6 at 2:30pm, which is free to attend.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez attended one of the performances and spoke with Michael Vicari about the experience of bringing Frank Sinatra’s music to life in front of a crowd in wine country.

The next Can I Be Frank? Sinatra tribute show is Wednesday, September 6 at 2:30pm. For more information, visit wilsoncreekwinery.com

Local news
Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
