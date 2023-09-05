Local Singer Michael Vicari Performs Frank Sinatra Tribute at Wilson Creek Winery Sept 6

Can I Be Frank? is a Frank Sinatra tribute performed by local vocalist Michael Vicari and features over 40 songs by Sinatra and friends. Can I Be Frank? often performs at the Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, with his next performance on Wednesday, September 6 at 2:30pm, which is free to attend.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez attended one of the performances and spoke with Michael Vicari about the experience of bringing Frank Sinatra’s music to life in front of a crowd in wine country.

The next Can I Be Frank? Sinatra tribute show is Wednesday, September 6 at 2:30pm. For more information, visit wilsoncreekwinery.com