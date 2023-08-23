August 23: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Vanessa Perez, co-founder and CEO of Black & Brown Opportunities for Profit, also known as the BBOP Center. Thank you so much for being with us here today, Vanessa.

Vanessa Perez

Hi Yvette. Thank you for having me.

Yvette

Please talk about what makes the BBOP Center special.

Vanessa

We created the Black & Brown Opportunities for Profit Center, because what makes it special is the fact that we're creating a space for black and brown entrepreneurs to come and have access to the resources, to the tools, to the network, to the technology that they need to have successful businesses. So, we are creating a space that these women of color can come, they can feel safe, and they can get the access that they need. A lot of the times women of color face discrimination out in the world. They're not getting access to capital, not getting approved for loans. And so, we're creating that space where they can come get the education and get the tools and then connect them to capital.

Yvette

Please talk about BBOP’s goals for the community.

Vanessa

The goals of the BBOP Center are to provide women with four key areas. One of them is access to technology. The BBOP Center is a state of the art high tech facility that has 14 office spaces, three conference rooms, a huge cafeteria, we have a fast pitch room, we have an ideation area, we have marketing rooms, planning rooms, we have a fun development room, we have access to legal support and attorneys for these women. We are just making it possible for them to have access to the things that they wouldn't normally have access to out in the community. And so, our goals are really just to help funnel the support that women entrepreneurs need, specifically women of color. And we want to create billion dollar businesses, we want to help them and accelerate their businesses to where they can get to a place where they're bringing in capital, they're having successful businesses. As you may know, the Inland Empire is now known as the logistics capital of the nation. And so instead of being in a city where we're surrounded by all this concrete and all of these warehouses where people feel stuck, and like they have to work inside of these buildings, we want to take advantage of those and have women create products that can be funneled through the warehouses and go through the logistics. We are within an hour or two of Long Beach and L.A. ports. We have an airport here in San Bernardino now. We have the train system. The 10 freeway is right here as well. So, we literally have access to all the logistical key areas. And why not help these women make investable businesses that they can take advantage of, and they can really break generational curses of poverty and build generational wealth for their families. That's what we're trying to do for our community is build generational wealth and help advance women of color.

Yvette

Wow, that's incredible. What are you most excited about in the future of the BBOP Center?

Vanessa

What I'm most excited about in the future of the BBOP is the fact that this is the economic hub that it's going to be known for specifically helping women of color. We know that there are different business centers out there. There’re different types of programs. But what we're doing right here, no one else is doing. We are investing in a population that has been underserved and overlooked and underrepresented. And so, by investing in these women businesses, specifically these women of color businesses, we're creating economic pathways for women to increase their economic mobility and to create generational wealth for their families. We're creating women bosses right here in the city of San Bernardino.

Yvette

Oh, my goodness, so exciting! So Vanessa, please tell us how the community can learn more about you and what are some ways they can support you and the BBOP Center.

Vanessa

People can support the BBOP Center by coming by, they can invest in businesses, they can mentor some of the businesses, they can offer educational classes, they can offer any other types of services. If you visit www.bbopcenter.com, that is www.bbopcenter.com, you can learn more about how you can partner with us. But we would like to invite you to come on by, you can also email info@bebopcenter.com. So, if you want to send an inquiry, you can definitely do that or you can call us at (909) 530-2267. Also, follow us on social media: Instagram @bebopcenter and we'd love to have you just join and follow and support the work that we're doing.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us here today, Vanessa.

Vanessa

Thank you.

Yvette

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.