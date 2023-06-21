© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
6/21 KVCR Midday News: SBCUSD Top Ranking District for Energy Efficiency, Brush Fire Prompts Menifee Evacuation, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • SBCUSD is the top-ranking school in district in California for energy efficiency.
  • A brush fire prompted a mandatory evacuation order for a Menifee neighborhood Tuesday.
  • Major retailers have signed a collaborative agreement with the state Department of Justice to fight organized retail crime.
  • Build begins on Wyoming to California power line amid growing wind power concern.
  • The Downtown LA train system opened the Regional Connector project which adds three underground stations and will allow riders to travel routes without transferring.
