© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Director of the Pediatric Sickle Cell Center at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital Raises Awareness of Sickle Cell Disease on World Sickle Cell Day

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published June 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM PDT
Loma Linda University Children's Health
/

June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day. The goal is to increase public knowledge and understanding of sickle cell disease. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Akshat Jain, Director of the Pediatric Sickle Cell Center at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital, who explains what sickle cell disease is and its challenging effects.

Lillian's full conversation with Dr. Akshat Jain will be featured on an upcoming episode of Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez.

For more information about sickle cell disease, go to https://lluch.org/services/pediatric-sickle-cell-care.

Tags
Local news
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez