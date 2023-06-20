Director of the Pediatric Sickle Cell Center at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital Raises Awareness of Sickle Cell Disease on World Sickle Cell Day

June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day. The goal is to increase public knowledge and understanding of sickle cell disease. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Akshat Jain, Director of the Pediatric Sickle Cell Center at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital, who explains what sickle cell disease is and its challenging effects.

Lillian's full conversation with Dr. Akshat Jain will be featured on an upcoming episode of Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez.

For more information about sickle cell disease, go to https://lluch.org/services/pediatric-sickle-cell-care.