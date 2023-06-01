KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/1 KVCR Midday News: National Trails Day, Cracking Down on Ticket Seller Industry, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- More than 800 Loma Linda medical residents can now vote to unionize.
- This Saturday, June 3, hundreds of thousands of Americans will be heading into the Great Outdoors to celebrate National Trails Day.
- California lawmakers are advancing legislation to crack down on the ticket seller industry.
- Competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee are trying to adjust their preparation so they don’t get tripped up by vocabulary questions.