6/1 KVCR Midday News: National Trails Day, Cracking Down on Ticket Seller Industry, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM PDT
Shareen Awad
/

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • More than 800 Loma Linda medical residents can now vote to unionize.
  • This Saturday, June 3, hundreds of thousands of Americans will be heading into the Great Outdoors to celebrate National Trails Day.
  • California lawmakers are advancing legislation to crack down on the ticket seller industry.
  • Competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee are trying to adjust their preparation so they don’t get tripped up by vocabulary questions.
