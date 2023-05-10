KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/10 KVCR Midday News: Number of Homeless Vets in Riv Co Increases, CA Budget Deficit to Surpass $25 Billion, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County’s number of homeless vets increases sharply.
- California’s budget deficit is expected to surpass $25 billion this year.
- US to limit asylum at Mexico border and open 100 migration hubs.
- Discord forces members to change usernames.
- State lawmakers are pushing legislation to remove “involuntary servitude” from California’s Constitution.
- La Nina is fading and El Nino appears to be developing.