The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/10 KVCR Midday News: Number of Homeless Vets in Riv Co Increases, CA Budget Deficit to Surpass $25 Billion, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 10, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside County’s number of homeless vets increases sharply.
  • California’s budget deficit is expected to surpass $25 billion this year.
  • US to limit asylum at Mexico border and open 100 migration hubs.
  • Discord forces members to change usernames.
  • State lawmakers are pushing legislation to remove “involuntary servitude” from California’s Constitution.
  • La Nina is fading and El Nino appears to be developing.
