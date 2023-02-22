KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/22 KVCR Midday News: Poor Air Quality Warning, Climate Activists Planning to Rebuilt Ukraine With Clean Energy
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The National Weather Service and the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District have issued warnings of poor air quality in Inland Empire desert areas.
- CSUSB has been awarded a grant for social work programs.
- Climate activists are making plans to rebuild Ukraine with clean energy once the war is over.
- The discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning is closing the majority of its stores in California.