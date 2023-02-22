© 2023 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/22 KVCR Midday News: Poor Air Quality Warning, Climate Activists Planning to Rebuilt Ukraine With Clean Energy

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM PST
Midday News - CSUSB.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The National Weather Service and the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District have issued warnings of poor air quality in Inland Empire desert areas.
  • CSUSB has been awarded a grant for social work programs.
  • Climate activists are making plans to rebuild Ukraine with clean energy once the war is over.
  • The discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning is closing the majority of its stores in California.
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
