SBVC’s Production of Little Shop of Horrors Selected to Perform at Kennedy Center American Theater Festival in Las Vegas

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published February 9, 2023 at 9:46 AM PST
littleshop.png

San Bernardino Valley College’s production of Little Shop of Horrors was selected to perform at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Las Vegas this month. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez spoke with Melinda Fogle, Theatre Arts Chair and the Theatre Director at SBVC, to learn more about the honor, and their special encore performance on campus before they hit the road to Vegas.

The free, celebratory performance of Little Shop of Horrors is Friday, February 10 at 7:00pm at the SBVC auditorium. No tickets are necessary.

For more information, click here

Local news
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez