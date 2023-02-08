KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/8 KVCR Midday News: Super Bloom Swarms Force Lake Elsinore to Say ‘No More’, SB County Libraries Host Wonderland Events, & More
- Super bloom swarm forces Lake Elsinore to say no more.
- Assemblymember James C. Ramos has introduced two measures to combat fatal opioid overdoses and poisoning.
- Gas bills jumped by hundreds of dollars over the past few months for many Californians and the California Public Utilities Commission held a hearing to find out why.
- The San Bernardino County Library invites residents to explore Library Wonderland events, held throughout February. More information at sbclib.org