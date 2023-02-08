© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/8 KVCR Midday News: Super Bloom Swarms Force Lake Elsinore to Say ‘No More’, SB County Libraries Host Wonderland Events, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM PST
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Super bloom swarm forces Lake Elsinore to say no more.
  • Assemblymember James C. Ramos has introduced two measures to combat fatal opioid overdoses and poisoning.
  • Gas bills jumped by hundreds of dollars over the past few months for many Californians and the California Public Utilities Commission held a hearing to find out why.
  • The San Bernardino County Library invites residents to explore Library Wonderland events, held throughout February. More information at sbclib.org
Local news
