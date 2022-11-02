Ontario International Airport’s Economic Impact Report

The analysis, by Oxford Economics, was released Tuesday as more than 300 Inland Empire officials, industry executives and friends of ONT celebrated the aviation gateway's sixth anniversary under local ownership.

The State of the Airport event showcased Ontario's impressive expansion of flights, destinations and customer amenities over the past six years, its emergence as one of the Top 10 cargo airports in North America and its role as an economic driver across the Inland Empire and Southern California.

The Oxford Economics study incorporated nearly a year's worth of research, concluding that the overall impact of economic activity at ONT totals $3.8 billion as of 2022.

Since ONT's return to local ownership on November 1, 2016, passenger volumes have increased by nearly 33%, despite the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on global air travel.

