KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/2 KVCR Midday News: IE School Districts to Receive Funds to Expand Dual Language Programs, Mixed Outlook on IE Economy, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Three Inland Empire school districts will receive up to $400,000 each to expand dual language immersion programs or establish new ones.
- State scientists released a new report showing how rapid climate change is impacting human health
- Probation officers paid unannounced visits to the homes of 88 registered sex offenders on Halloween, to ensure they were in compliance and not participating in activities that would entice children.
- A man pretended to be a student at Stanford University and lived in the dorms for 10 months.
- The outlook for the Inland Empire’s economy is a mixed bag.
- The city of Ontario has the 5th largest unsheltered homeless population in San Bernardino County.