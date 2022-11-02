© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/2 KVCR Midday News: IE School Districts to Receive Funds to Expand Dual Language Programs, Mixed Outlook on IE Economy, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 2, 2022 at 12:29 PM PDT
midday_news-_trail.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Three Inland Empire school districts will receive up to $400,000 each to expand dual language immersion programs or establish new ones.
  • State scientists released a new report showing how rapid climate change is impacting human health
  • Probation officers paid unannounced visits to the homes of 88 registered sex offenders on Halloween, to ensure they were in compliance and not participating in activities that would entice children.
  • A man pretended to be a student at Stanford University and lived in the dorms for 10 months.
  • The outlook for the Inland Empire’s economy is a mixed bag.
  • The city of Ontario has the 5th largest unsheltered homeless population in San Bernardino County.
Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
