KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/1 KVCR Midday News: New Bill To Monitor Vehicle Noise Pollution, CA Child Abuse Database Lacks Reports, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new bill in California state legislature would monitor noise pollution emitted by cars and trucks using sound-activated enforcement systems.
- San Bernardino police found an assortment of assault rifles, handguns, and ammunition in a U-Haul box truck during a routine traffic stop.
- Anthony Rendon will remain Speaker of the California Assembly, after fighting back a challenge within the Democratic ranks.
- A driver was killed when speeding car crashes into yard in La Verne.
- California child abuse database lacks half of the county reports.
- Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday and Friday nights to facilitate prep work on a roughly mile-long expansion project.