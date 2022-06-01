© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/1 KVCR Midday News: New Bill To Monitor Vehicle Noise Pollution, CA Child Abuse Database Lacks Reports, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM PDT
Midday News - Fast Traffic.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A new bill in California state legislature would monitor noise pollution emitted by cars and trucks using sound-activated enforcement systems.
  • San Bernardino police found an assortment of assault rifles, handguns, and ammunition in a U-Haul box truck during a routine traffic stop.
  • Anthony Rendon will remain Speaker of the California Assembly, after fighting back a challenge within the Democratic ranks.
  • A driver was killed when speeding car crashes into yard in La Verne.
  • California child abuse database lacks half of the county reports.
  • Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday and Friday nights to facilitate prep work on a roughly mile-long expansion project.

