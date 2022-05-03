KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/3 KVCR Midday News: Inland Empire Economic Forecast, CA Population Falls Again, Bird Flu Precautions, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Forecasting the Inland Empire’s economic outlook may become problematic, with uncertainties stemming from the pandemic’s supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and price increases.
- The deaths of three inmates in Inland Empire jails are being investigated.
- The return of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival after a two-year hiatus has produced a decrease in arrest numbers.
- California’s population fell again amid pandemic’s 2nd year.
- California is not yet among the nearly 30 states affected by a highly contagious bird flu, killing wild and domestic birds throughout the country, but experts are warning chicken owners to take precautions.