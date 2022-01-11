© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/11 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Healthcare Workers Threaten a Walkout, Newsom Unveils Spending Plan, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM PST
Midday News - Forest Road.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • More than 300 unionized healthcare workers at Doctors Hospital of Riverside are threatening to stage a walkout Thursday unless administrators address their concerns over understaffing, low wages, and other issues.
  • Riverside County’s court system is responding to the need for expanding services.
  • Governor Newsom unveiled his $286 billion spending plan which includes investments to battle the pandemic, climate change, and homelessness.
  • San Francisco public health officials warn against unauthorized COVID-19 testing sites.
  • Lanes on both sides of Railroad Canyon Road are scheduled to be closed for construction.

Shareen Awad
