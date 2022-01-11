KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/11 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Healthcare Workers Threaten a Walkout, Newsom Unveils Spending Plan, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- More than 300 unionized healthcare workers at Doctors Hospital of Riverside are threatening to stage a walkout Thursday unless administrators address their concerns over understaffing, low wages, and other issues.
- Riverside County’s court system is responding to the need for expanding services.
- Governor Newsom unveiled his $286 billion spending plan which includes investments to battle the pandemic, climate change, and homelessness.
- San Francisco public health officials warn against unauthorized COVID-19 testing sites.
- Lanes on both sides of Railroad Canyon Road are scheduled to be closed for construction.