Michael Murphy: How Can We Design Spaces To Heal?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Maria Paz GutierrezSanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 24, 2020 at 5:31 AM PDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Power Of Spaces

Architect Michael Murphy believes that buildings can offer far more than shelter. Considering factors both material and human, he explains how thoughtful design can make us healthier and happier.

About Michael Murphy

Michael Murphy is the founding principal and executive director of MASS Design Group, an architecture and design collective geared toward improving social equity and health outcomes through design innovation.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a recent MASS project which Murphy helped design, has been called, "the single greatest work of American architecture in the 21st century."

Michael Murphy has taught at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, University of Michigan, and Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture Planning and Preservation. He holds a Master of Architecture from Harvard Graduate School of Design and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Chicago.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Maria Paz Gutiérrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Maria Paz Gutierrez
Sanaz Meshkinpour