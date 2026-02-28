NASA lost a lunar spacecraft one day after launch. A new report shows what went wrong

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Joe Palca is a science correspondent for NPR. Since joining NPR in 1992, Palca has covered a range of science topics — everything from biomedical research to astronomy. He is currently focused on the eponymous series, "Joe's Big Idea." Stories in the series explore the minds and motivations of scientists and inventors. Palca is also the founder of NPR Scicommers – A science communication collective.