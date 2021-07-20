wildfire science

-
Thousands of families in California are still reovering from this year's deadly wildfires. Many face a tough decision of whether to rebuild. And if they…
-
Fires in Southern California this year have charred hundreds of thousands of acres. Now NASA is testing instruments intended for space by measuring…
-
California's Insurance Commissioner says neighborhoods once considered as being low risk for wildfires may now get a second look. Capital Public Radio's…
-
Because the Blaine Fire burned near populated neighborhoods in Riverside and Moreno Valley, the fire retardant that aircraft have been using to fight the…
-
Scientists have long known that wildfires pollute the air with soot and other fine particles that are dangerous to human health. But as Capital Public…
-
The overall number of acres burned by wildfires in the U.S. is closer to normal so far this year. In California, however, the "new normal" includes larger…
-
The U.S. forest Service Pacific Southwest Research Station is preventing one of its scientists from talking about a study he authored in the journal…
-
Some of the large, intense wildfires in California may be the state's first "mega-fires." As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, scientists say…