universal health care system

Gavin Newsom made a lot of promises in his successful campaign for California governor. A new poll finds Newsom's push for universal health care has more…
Hearings on creating a single-payer health car system or universal coverage wrapped up last night (Wednesday) at the California state Capitol, for now.…
A committee of California lawmakers is working toward a universal health care plan that would cover all state residents. Today (Monday) they'll hear from…
As the federal Obamacare repeal debate drags on, California Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon is calling for a universal health care solution. But how will…