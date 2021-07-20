-
There appears to be a growing disconnect between the University of California and state elected officials in Sacramento. Yesterday's (Thursday's) UC…
-
The spending practices of University of California President Janet Napolitano's office will face new scrutiny today (Thursday). At their meeting in San…
-
As the University of California raises student tuition and limits in-state enrollment, a new audit says President Janet Napolitano's office has all the…
-
UC President Janet Napolitano reportedly is back at work following a stint in the hospital for complications from treatment for cancer. KVCR's Ken Vincent…
-
US Senators on Wednesday called University of California President Janet Napolitano to testify about what UC has done to combat sexual assault on the…
-
California Governor Jerry Brown will personally look into what can be done to make the University of California more affordable and accessible. Capital…