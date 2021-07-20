U.S.-Mexico Border

-
Inland Empire activist groups are responding to the migrant caravan situation at the southern border. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has the story.
-
The Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico visited San Bernardino on Monday, June 25th for a talk on the future of NAFTA, and the importance of the U.S.-Mexico…
-
Governor Jerry Brown has the legal right to reject President Trump's request to deploy California National Guard troops to the Mexican border. However,…
-
We're still waiting for word from Governor Jerry Brown about whether he'll agree to President Trump's request to deploy California National Guard troops…
-
Every border state governor has embraced President Trump's requested deployment of National Guard troops to the Mexican border... except in California,…
-
California Governor Jerry Brown's administration says its reviewing President Trump's proclamation deploying National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico…
-
Donald Trump visited the U.S.-Mexican border yesterday, got a look at border wall prototypes, spoke to Marines, and took verbal swipes at California's…