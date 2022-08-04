© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Manuel Ortiz Escámez

Founder and Director of Peninsula 360 Press

Manuel Ortiz Escámez is a national award-winning (US) social documentary photographer and journalist based in Redwood City, California. He was born in Mexico City where he received a B.A. in sociology and an M.A. in visual arts, specializing in documentary film. He has traveled through over 20 countries for his photographic, and multimedia projects, most of them about immigration, social justice, and the environment.

He has long taught Visual Sociology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), where he was the director and founder of the Multimedia Laboratory for Social Research for more than seven years.