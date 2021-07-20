-
California's most selective public colleges still admit far too few black and Latino students, according to a new report that will be released today…
Students and staff at Ayala High School in Chino Hills are mourning the loss of two Ayala High School coaches who were among four people killed in a…
Hundreds of Inland Empire high school students begin competing in this year's Riverside County Mock Trial Competetion, KVCR's Ken Vincent has more.
A bill that passed the state Assembly yesterday (Wednesday) would require some California public colleges to create resource centers for a growing number…
A meeting that was supposed to take place last night at UC Irvine to discuss a student effort to ban flags -- including the American flag -- from the UCI…
BusinessSavory Road host Jeff Baker profiles an extracurricular education center in Redlands that helps students learn about food and nutrition... the kind of…