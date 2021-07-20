state government

-
George Deukmejian, who was governor of California during the 1980s, died yesterday (Tuesday) at age 89. More on the former governor's legacy from KVCR's…
-
A woman who worked in the California state Senate says she was raped in December, 2016, and fired from her job last year as she struggled with the…
-
California is now part of 24 different lawsuits against the Trump administration. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed the most recent suit,…
-
An effort to dissolve California's embattled Public Utilities Commission is moving forward. Capital Public Radio's Ben Bradford reports.
-
California's elections watchdog agency says lobbyists are exploiting a loophole in state rules and it's allowing people to influence elected officials…
-
The California Legislature hasn't overridden a governor's veto in 35 years. That might change in the future, as a new crop of lawmakers tries to reclaim…
-
Local governments in California often seek voters opinions on non-binding advisory measures. But can the state Legislature do the same thing? the…
-
Governor Jerry Brown has signed off an agreement with two of California's labor unions. As Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports, the agreement was…