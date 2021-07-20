state finances

-
California's embattled Board of Equalization would be gutted under a major piece of the state budget deal that became public yesterday (Monday) - three…
The state of California will stop doing some business with Wells Fargo, after revelations that the bank created fake accounts under customers' names to…
For California lawmakers who want to keep the state's Double-A-minus credit rating, Standard & Poor's has a message: don't spend more. The ratings agency…
California pension funds will be required to divest from coal under a bill that's now headed to governor Jerry Brown's desk. As Capital Public Radio's Amy…
A gimmick used to paper over one of California's largest-ever budget deficits is now finally paid off - but not without costing the state billions of…
California's General Fund finances remained strong in March. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports on new revenue numbers released late last week.