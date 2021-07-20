-
After a noisy push for single-payer health care divided California Democrats last year and spawned months of hearings and discussions, the new state…
Hearings on creating a single-payer health car system or universal coverage wrapped up last night (Wednesday) at the California state Capitol, for now.…
Majorities of Californians want to improve the Affordable Care Act and protect immigrants brought to the U.S. illegal as children - but oppose the…
As the federal Obamacare repeal debate drags on, California Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon is calling for a universal health care solution. But how will…
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has laid out a path forward for universal health care legislation -- but not the single-payer bill he sidelined…
The Democratic and Republican leaders of the California Assembly are both facing revolts from party activists. As Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler…
The leader of the California Assembly says he does not have plans to take up the state single-payer health care proposal passed by the state Senate…
Now that the California Senate has passed a single-payer health care bill, supporters and opponents are wondering if it would actually make it easier for…
The California Senate has advanced a bill that would create a statewide single-payer universal health care system. Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler…
Backers of a bill to create a single-payer health care system in California are for the first time suggesting how it might be paid for. More from KVCR's…