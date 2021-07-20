-
California law requires sexual harassment training for supervisors in most workplaces—including state government. But a Capital Public Radio investigation…
The California Democratic Party has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by its party chairman Eric Bauman. Capital Public…
Jerry Brown has cleared his desk for the final time in his 16 years as governor of California. He acted on the last of nearly 20-thousand bills yesterday…
An Inland Empire Lawmaker is among those who have pushed the California Assembly to narrowly approve one of the most prominent bills to arise fromthe "Mee…
The California state Senate yesterday (Monday) approved an Inland Empire legislator's bill banning secret settlements in cases of sexual assualt and…
A group of Olympic gymnasts who have come forward with stories of being sexually assaulted by team doctor Larry Nassar are supporting a California bill…
The California assemblywoman who's led the #MeToo movement in Sacramento is speaking out for the first time about the sexual harassment allegations…
The California Senate responded differently in recent weeks to sexual harassment allegations against two of its lawmakers, Tony Mendoza and Bob Hertzberg.…
The California state legislator known as "Huggy Bear" - San Fernando Valley Democrat Bob Hertzberg - is no longer allowed to initiate hugs, but he will be…
A woman who worked in the California state Senate says she was raped in December, 2016, and fired from her job last year as she struggled with the…