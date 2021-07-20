-
The Redlands Unified School District has agreed to settle three sex abuse lawsuits involving eight former students for nearly $16 million. More from…
-
An Inland teenager who turned himself into police confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past several years across Southern California. More…
-
California is loosening restrictions on where sex offenders can live. The move comes in response to a recent California Supreme Court ruling. Capital…
-
The California Supreme Court stuck down state-wide restrictions on where sex offenders may live. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports on yesterday's…